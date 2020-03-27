ASBURY UMC
Asbury United Methodist Church will be hosting the following: Grateful: A Call to a Grateful Way on March 29.
BROWN SPRING AND BIG SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCHES
Brown Spring Baptist Church on Brown Springs Road will not be having their first and second worship services.
Big Spring Baptist Church on Big Spring Drive will not have their 9:30 a.m. worship service.
All activities are canceled until April 12. For concerns contact the Rev. Richard Long at 423-329-0399.
CEDAR CREEK COG
As of now, all services are canceled due to the coronavirus threat. We are trying to support the efforts to prevent spreading of the virus. Pastor Charles Heater is planning a Facebook live message for Sunday at 10 a.m.
GREENEVILLE FIRST FWB
All services at Greeneville First Free Will Baptist are canceled until further notice due to the COVID-19.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will be closed until further notice. Host pastor is David Tweed.
VICTORY CHURCH OF GOD
Victory Church of God will have no services until April 5. All services will be on Victory Church of God livestream on Facebook and on YouTube.