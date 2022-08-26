Homecoming and a delayed Bicentennial Celebration will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 307 S. Main St., this Sunday, Aug. 28. Service time is 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Angela Hardy Cross, district superintendent of the Mountain View District, will bring the message. Following the service, a Soup Bean luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall. Cost is by donation. Following the meal, an auction of craft items and homemade baked goods will be held. Masks are suggested due to the on-going COVID pandemic.
FIRST BAPTIST OF BAILEYTON
Revival services will be held at First Baptist Church of Baileyton beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 and continuning through Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Rev. Tommy Crider will be the featured speaker. The theme is “The Christian Home.” Service times are Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Monday-Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 1208 Baileyton Main Street. Go online to www.fbcbaileyton.org for more information.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWB
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Aug. 28 at Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. The Foundation will sing, and Gary Norton will bring the message. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Jackson’s Chapel will continue its “In the Heat of Summer Super Wednesday” series with the Rev. Jesse Hargrove as guest speaker. Everyone is invited to attend both events. Host Pastor Jeff Blake welcomes everyone.
SALEM LUTHERAN
Salem Lutheran Church, of Parrottsville, will celebrate its 177th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11. Guest speaker during the 10:45 a.m. worship service will be the Rev. Kevin Strickland, bishop of the Southeastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA). Lunch will be served following the morning service, and the group will reassemble at 3 p.m. to continue the celebration of music and fellowship. Host Pastor Norman L. Deal welcomes everyone. The church is located at 3001 Salem Rd., in Parrottsville.
UPPER ROOM CHURCH BIBLE COLLEGE
The Upper Room Church Bible College and Seminary, of Chuckey, will host an orientation program for anyone interested in taking Biblical knowledge classes on Monday, Aug. 29. The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the church, 1000 Chuckey Pike. For more details, email upper.room@comcast.net or call 423-552-6793.