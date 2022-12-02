BEWLEY'S CHAPEL UMC
Bewley's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley's Chapel Road, will have a community dinner on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is host pastor.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF BAILEYTON
First Baptist Church of Baileyton will host a "Happy Birthday, Jesus!" program on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be sing-a-long Christmas carols and a special musical performance by Jordan Dagenhart and friends in the main sanctuary. After the service, everyone is invited to go to the fellowship hall for birthday cake and appetizers.
HARTMAN'S CHAPEL UMC
Hartmans Chapel United Methodist Church, located on Old Kentucky Road, West, will have their annual Memory Tree Service on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. Pastor Matt Wright is the host minister. Everyone is welcome.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CHURCH
Lick Creek Valley Church, located at 2515 Mount Carmel Rd., in Mosheim, will host its monthly food and clothing give-away on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will host a Feed the Community meal on Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of ham, green beans, corn, rolls and dessert. Dine in or drive through.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
With the start of the holiday season, this week’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Christmas Grace.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful praise, prayer and communion meditation. Special music will be performed by Tony Cox. Blessed for 187 years, Mt. Bethel welcomes all on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School and for Worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study this coming week will continue the study of 1st and 2nd Peter. The study group begins at 6 p.m. Visit the church Facebook page for more information.
MT. ZION
Mt. Zion Church in Afton will present a live, drive-through Nativity on Dec. 9-10, from 6-8 p.m. both nights, at Graceland Memorial Garden, located off Hwy. 11-E behind Jeffers Funeral Home's Afton Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Choir will present "What Christmas Really Means" during worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
TRINITY UMC
Trinity United Methodist Church will host Children's Family Christmas Night on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be dinner, games, and an "Instant Christmas Pageant" for any child who would like to participate. Wear your favorite Christmas clothes and come for dinner and fellowship to help kick off the season of Advent.