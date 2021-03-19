CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will continue examining John 12. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at 7 p.m. The church encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka St., will host a revival March 24-28. Services will start at 7 p.m. nightly, Sunday services will be 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Evangelist will be Dr. Marlin Hotle. Host pastor is the Rev. Stephen Rutherford. Everyone is invited to attend.
SHILOH CPC
On March 31 at 6 p.m., Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt. Everyone in the community is invited. Toddlers through fifth grade will be participating in the egg hunt. Masks are encouraged.
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Easter Sunrise Service will be April 4, at 7 a.m. No breakfast or Sunday School.