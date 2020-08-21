CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison, of Central Christian Church on 118 W Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. Sunday’s teaching will examine John 10 about faithful and unfaithful shepherds. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The church strongly encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL CHURCH
Tony Ferrell from West Union, Ohio, will be preaching at Doughty’s Chapel Church, located on Lonesome Pine Trail, Sunday morning, Aug. 23. Service begins at 9:45 a.m.. Everyone is invited.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
The Women of St. James Lutheran Church will hold a yard sale fundraiser to benefit the community on Aug. 20, 21 & 22. The multi-family yard sale also includes items from an estate, including crystal. It will be held at the St. James Lutheran Church at 3205 St. James Road, in front of the old log church.