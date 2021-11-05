CHRIST UMC
Christ United Methodist Church will be celebrating their 200th anniversary Sunday during morning worship. All past, present and future members are invited. An organ recital of church music will be presented Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Featured organist will be Joshua Bracken of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals Nov. 15, 11 a.m.-noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Drive by during this time and pick up a meal.
CORNERSTONE FELLOWSHIP
Cornerstone Fellowship, 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch, will host a free clothing and household Item give away Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. All in need are welcome. Sizes available from newborn through plus size. Absolutely no flea market dealers or yard salers, as this event is designed to help those in need. For more information, please contact (423) 348-7682.
LIMESTONE FWBC
Limestone Free Will Baptist Church will be hosting a GriefShare “Surviving The Holidays” event Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the church. This free event is to encourage adults grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season. Go to GriefShare.org for more information or call Cathy at 423-620-2804.
MT. BETHEL FWBC
Fill-A-Pew will be Nov. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. Heavenly Reflections will be singing.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
A Revival will begin Sunday at My Father’s House, 1660 Whirlwind Road. Services will begin at 6 p.m. each night. Rev. Roger Ealey will preach Sunday night, Rev. Daniel Norton Monday night, Rev. Ronnie Baxter Tuesday and Rev. Dolphus Cutshaw Wednesday night. There will be special singing each night. Rev. Junior Shipley invites everyone.
UNION BAPTIST CHURCH
Union Baptist Church, 2639 Buckingham Road, will be hosting a Hope For America Rally Friday at 7 p.m. Pastor Greg Locke and D.R. Harrison will be preaching. Special music will be provided by Of The Day.
Victory COG
Victory Church of God will be hosting a Veteran’s Day service Sunday during morning worship at 10:30 a.m. The Honor Guard will be present. Everyone is welcome to attend.