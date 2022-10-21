The 10th annual Get Fed Lectureship will be held Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Asheville Highway Church of Christ, 3220 Asheville Hwy. Guest speakers will be Josh Alley, Robert Taylor, Eddy Craft, Eddie Braddy and Denver Tate. Coffee and donuts will be served, beginning at 8:30 a.m., prior to the lectures. Lunch will be provided. For more details, contact Joshua Ferguson at 423-787-7876 or check out the church’s Facebook page.
CEDAR HILL CPC
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., will host its Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music by Murphy & Archer from the Backwoods Country Band. Special children’s activities are also planned, including games, a bounce house and face painting. The public is welcome.
FIRST BAPTIST OF GREENEVILLE
First Baptist Church of Greeneville, 211 N. Main St., will be hosting Judgement House on Oct. 26, 27, 29 and 30. This is a walk-thru drama showing the consequences of peoples’ choices. Call the church office at 423-639-3194 to make a reservation.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Revival services will be held Oct. 23-30 at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Rd. Evangelist Donald and Tammy Harding, of Wise, Va., will be the guest speaker. There will be special singing nightly. Sunday services will be at 6 p.m., with weeknight services at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
NEW JERUSALEM FWB
Pastor Appreciation Day will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist. Service time is 10 a.m. The Swatzell Family, of Rogersville, will sing. Pastor Steve Davis invites everyone to attend.
SULPHUR SPRINGS UMC
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Oct. 23, at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church (near North Greene High School.) Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Bill Rimmer. Special music will be provided by Bill Rimmer and Redeemed. A covered dish meal will be served following the service. Pastor Greg Davis welcomes everyone.
VOICE OF HOPE MINISTRIES
Voice of Hope Ministries will host a new tent dedication on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m., at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville. There will be messages by Evangelist D.R. Harrison. Special guests will include The Nelons, The Allens, Jonathan Wilburn and Aaron Butler. Visit vohministries.org for more details.