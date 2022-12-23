ASBURY UMC
Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., will have Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Services, at 5 p.m., in the sanctuary and at 11 p.m., in the fellowship hall.
CHRIST UNITED METHODIST
Christ United Methodist Church, 307 S. Main St., will have its Christmas Eve service, beginning at 4:30 p.m., in the sanctuary. The church is also airing the service on YouTube.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, beginning at 8 p.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
First Christian Church will host a Christmas Eve service at its Afton campus at 6 p.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
First Presbyterian Church of Greeneville, 110 N. Main St., will have a Christmas Eve service, beginning at 5 p.m., and two Christmas Day services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
GREENEVILLE CPC
Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St., will have a Christmas Eve service, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL UMC
There will be a candlelight Christmas Eve service this Saturday at 6: p.m. at Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 3320 Baileyton Rd. Everybody is welcome.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church will host a special presentation of the Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before the Night Before CHRISTmas!” on Friday, Dec.23, beginning at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 25, a celebratory service of Christ’s birth will be held starting at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday School on Christmas Day.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
All services at My Father’s House, 1660 Whirlwind Road, have been cancelled until Sunday, Jan. 1.
NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC
Notre Dame Catholic Church, 212 Mt. Bethel Road, will host a children’s Christmas play on Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. The church will have a Christmas Eve Service, beginning at 10 p.m.
REFORMATION LUTHERAN
Reformation Lutheran Church, 400 W. Main St., will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, beginning at 5 p.m.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, in Tusculum, will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service at 7 pm on Saturday, Dec. 24. This service should last about 35 minutes and everyone, regardless of age, is invited. Come as you are! On Christmas morning, Dec. 25, the church will have a worship service, beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday School.
ST. JAMES EPISCOPAL
St. James Episcopal Church, 107 W. Church St., will host a Christmas Eve Vigil on Dec. 24, beginning at 10:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, the church will hold morning services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
TRINITY UMC
Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd., will hold a Christmas Eve Communion Service and Carols at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. On Christmas Day, the church will have a morning service at 9:30 a.m.
UNION FWB
Union Free Will Baptist Church, on Ray Casteel Road, will present the Christmas play “Gifts of Love” on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m.