A free clothing and household items giveaway will be held this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cornerstone Fellowship, 169 Judge Baines Rd., in Fall Branch. Clothing, coats, shoes, ties, purses, bedding, and household items will be among the things available to those in need.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, will host a fundraising event on Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be crafts and baked items for sale. Concessions will open at 11 a.m. Special activities include kids games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Lighthouse Praise and Worship will perform at 2 p.m., followed by Pastor Tim Goss at 3 p.m. A Lord’s Acre Sale Auction will be held at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the church building fund.
GREGGS CHAPEL CHURCH
Revival services will be held Nov. 6-12 at Greggs Chapel Church, 661 Warford Rd., in Newport. Service times are Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. and Nov. 7-12, at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. David Tweed. Special singing will be featured nightly. Pastor Kalum Hensley invites everyone.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CHURCH
The monthly food and clothing giveaway will be held this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Lick Creek Valley Church, 2515 Mt. Carmel Rd., in Mosheim. Anyone in need is welcome.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
This Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett, of Mt. Bethel Christian Church, will be titled “Don’t Look Back!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise and prayer. Richard Sells will do the Communion meditation. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday, at 6 p.m., the Bible Study group will focus on 1st and 2nd Peter. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone.
SUNNYSIDE BAPTIST
Revival services will be held, beginning this Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., at Sunnyside Baptist Church. Weeknight services will begin at 7 p.m. Guest speakers will be Hubert Metcalf and Roger Haley. Pastor Tommy Melton invites everyone to attend.