BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve a free hot meal Monday from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. The meal will be served by drive-through during the set time.
GREENEVILLE FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Revival services will be held at Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka St., Greeneville, beginning Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20. Services will be 7 p.m. nightly, Sunday services will be 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Evangelist will be Dr. Marlin Hotle. Host pastor is the Rev. Stephen Rutherford.
HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
On Sunday, Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church will have a special guest speaker Shane Kennedy from Beulaville, North Carolina. Shane will be sharing his testimony of his journey from meth addiction to recovery. He has been instrumental in starting several celebrate recovery groups in eastern North Carolina. Anyone, family, friend or an addict that has been touched by addiction will find help and hope. Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles 50+ will meets the fourth Saturday each month from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
LOVE’S MEMORIAL UMC
The Scott Family will be singing Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
MY FATHER’S HOUSE
My Father’s House Non Denominational Church, 1660 Whirlwind Road, Sunday night services at 6 p.m. The Rev. Junior Shipley and the congregation invites everyone.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
New Haven Church will observe Homecoming Sunday beginning at 10 A.M. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Danny Willis. The Host Pastor is the Rev. Keith Williams.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
Caleb Hensley will preach Sunday during the morning worship service at 9:30 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. David Tweed, host pastor, invites everyone to attend.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
Charley Carmack will be preaching Sunday at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. preaching follows at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.