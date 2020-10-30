FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH BAILEYTON
First Baptist Church of Baileyton will have a Trunk or Treat Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged.
The church will host a Fall Revival from Nov. 8-11 starting at 6:30 each night. Pastor J.D. Grant will be delivering the message. The home pastor is Tanner Mundy.
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will have a Fall Fest Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. There will be games, candy and a hay ride. Kids may feel free to wear costumes.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Adam Knight Family will be singing and Adam Knight will be preaching Sunday during the 10 a.m. service at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
NEW LEBANON BAPTIST CHURCH
New Lebanon Baptist Church, 10150 Horton Highway, will be hosting a drive-thru “Autumn Adventure” Saturday 6-9 p.m. Come see how many Bible stories you can identify. Each participant will receive a goody bag filled with candy, stickers, other novelties and a book.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have their annual Trunk ‘r Treat on Saturday 6-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. Children of all ages are welcome.
The church will be collecting canned soup for the Food Bank offering in October.
SUNRISE BAPTIST CHURCH
Sunrist Baptist Church, 185 Sunrise Church Lane, will be hosting Truck or Treat Saturday 5-8 p.m. in the church parking lot. The public is invited.