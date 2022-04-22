BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ meets the fourth Saturday each month 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Come worship with Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, this Sunday at 10:25 a.m. as Minister Palma L. Bennett delivers his sermon, “Easter Is Over, What Next?” Service begins in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation in joyful praise and communion. Praising God since 1835, Mt. Bethel welcomes all to join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School, Worship at 10:25 a.m. and Wednesday Night Bible Study at 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit our Facebook page or our website at www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.