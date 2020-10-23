McMILLIAN FWBC
The Barbara Courtney Family will be singing at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.
MT. PLEASANT UMC
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church has opened for in-person worship. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue to be broadcast over Facebook Live as well. Face coverings and social distancing are required per guidelines of Holston Conference. The Rev. Karen Black invites everyone.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have their annual Trunk ‘r Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. Children of all ages are welcome. The church will be collecting canned soup for the Food Bank offering in October.
STILL WATER CHURCH
Still Water Church will celebrate its 23rd anniversary Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Singers will be the Emory Family from the Asheville, North Carolina area, Sherry Tilson singers along with the Still Water Singers. Guest ministers are also expected. Lunch will be served after Church. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 423-470-2031