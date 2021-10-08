CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time and pick up your meal.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W Summer St., is continuing a study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will be on the vine and branches in John 15. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join us for Bible study and prayer meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
JEAROLDSTOWN TENT REVIVAL
The Jearoldstown Tent Revival, on Humboldt Road off of I-81 exit 44, will begin Monday, Sept. 27 until ?. Service will be at 7 p.m. nightly. Preachers will be Daniel Southerland and Matt Yokely. Special singers will be featured nightly.
Living Sanctuary will sing Sunday during the 10 a.m. worship service at My Fathers House Non-Denominational Church on Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley and congregation would like to invite everyone to attend.
MT. CARMEL UMC
The annual homecoming at Mt. Carmel UMC, Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, will be Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m The Brothers and One will be singing and Pastor David Gibbs will preach. A fellowship meal will follow in the fellowship hall. Host pastor, David Gibbs, invites everyone to attend.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY COVENANT BRETHREN CHURCH
Mountain Valley Covenant Brethren Church, 5110 Ottway Road, will celebrate Homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. The Good Neighbor Quartet will be singing. There will not be a meal due to COVID concerns. Pastor Craig Ford invites all friends of the congregation to come and be a part of the celebration.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community will be observing Pastors Appreciation day Sunday. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with Eric Daniels singing. The Rev. Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.
PINE SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Pine Springs Baptist Church, 4765 Houston Valley Road, will celebrate their 150th anniversary and annual Homecoming Sunday. Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. and worship service will be at 11 a.m. The Riverside Singers of Newport will provide special music starting at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon. Pastor Bob Praytor has announced his retirement, and the church will be honoring him and his wife, Miss Nelda, as this will be his last Sunday as pastor. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join in this very special celebration in the life of the church.
SHILOH CPC
The Rev. Rebecca Prenshaw (Becky Walker) will be preaching Oct. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, Greeneville.
UNITY CHAPEL CHURCH
Unity Chapel Church on Tabor Road will have Pastor Appreciation day Sunday. Services starting at 9:30 a.m. and followed with a covered dish meal. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Rev. Stephen Saults is host pastor.