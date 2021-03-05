CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free hot meals Monday, March 15, 11 a.m. until noon at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time. Social distancing will be in place.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be having a free drive thru lunch Thursday, March 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone. Come and enjoy this free meal.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Eric Daniels will be singing Sunday, March 7, at 6 p.m at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community. Pastor, the Rev. Buford Metcalf, invites everyone to attend.
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands Community will be observing Friends and Family day Sunday, March 14, at 10 a.m. The Scottie Norton family and Sherry Tilson will be singing. The Rev. Buford Metcalf invites everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.