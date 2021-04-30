GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Old Timers Day will be held Sunday, May 2, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist church. Our pastor Sid Barkley will conduct our worship service. Everyone is welcome. Lunch will be served.
HARDINS CHAPEL UMC
Strong Ties will be singing Sunday, May 2, during morning worship at 10 a.m. at Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church.
STILLWATER CHURCH
Still Water Church will hold a first-time church-wide yard sale on Thursday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items for sale include exercise equipment, clothing and “too much to mention.” The church is at 600 Stills Road. Follow signs from the Asheville Highway.
MY FATHERS HOUSE NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH
Psalm 51 will sing Sunday, May 2, during the 10 a.m. worship service at My Fathers House Non-denominational Church, 1660 Whirlwind Road. The Rev. Junior Shipley would like to invite everyone to attend.