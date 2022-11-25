Revival services will be held Nov. 28-30 at United Baptist Church, 2639 Buckingham Rd., in Greeneville. The revival will possibly be extended until Dec. 2. Service time is 7 p.m. nightly. Featured speaker will be Barry Rackly. There will be special singing each night. For more details, call 423-638-6951 or 423-863-1830.
DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL
Tony Ferrell, of LaFollette, Tenn., will be preaching this Sunday morning, Nov. 27 at Doughty’s Chapel Church, located on Lonesome Pine Trail (Highway 70N.) Service time is 9:45 a.m. Everyone is invited.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
This week’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett, of Mt. Bethel Christian Church, is titled “The Blessing of Extravagance!.” The message is taken from the gospel of John12:1-8. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise and prayer. Richard Sells will give the communion meditation. A special father and son duet will be performed by Palma and Todd Bennett. Blessed for 187 years, Mt. Bethel welcomes all on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School and for Worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m. will continue the study of 1st and 2nd Peter.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Living Sanctuary will be singing at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands Community on Sunday Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. Pastor Buford Metcalf and congregation invite everyone to attend.