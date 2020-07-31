CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Highway, Greeneville, service time change; Services will be as follows: Sunday at 9 a.m. will be a drive-in service. There will be an indoor service Sunday at 11 a.m. Wednesday services will be at 6:30 p.m. indoors.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen will be closed until further notice due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Greene County. For more information call Mary Goldman 423-342-7006.
MILLER’S CHAPEL CHURCH
Day of fun and fellowship Saturday at Miller’s Chapel Church, 2105 Miller’s Chapel Road. A day with Jesus for kids all ages. Registration starts at 9 a.m. A day of games, movies, food, hayride and a bonfire. Activities will end at 8:30 p.m. A closing program will be Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.