GREENE RIDGE FWB
Vacation Bible School will be held at Greene Ridge Freewill Baptist Church this weekend. The event will be held Saturday, June 25, from 12:30 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will be classes for all ages, including infants and adults. The church is located at 1255 Greene Ridge Loop, in Afton.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church is hosting a summer kids’ program “Meet Him at the Ark” each Friday at 11 a.m. during the months of June and July. All kids and families are invited to come learn about Jesus. There will be snacks, Bible stories and take-home crafts. All activities are free and will take place at the playground and pavilion area. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak St., in Greenevile. For more information contact Kelly Styons at 919-418-9293.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church will host a two-day Vacation Bible School this weekend. Hours are Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The theme is “HayDay!” This free event for the whole family will feature Bible stories, songs, games, and a hand-made service project to share. Lunch will be provided both days. The Funny Farm will visit with live animals on Sunday. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak St., in Greeneville. Contact Kelly Styons at 919-418-9293 for more information. Register online at https://vbspro.events/p/events/3c6c34.
MORNING STAR BAPTIST
Morning Star Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, June 26 with the Rev. Dewey Williams preaching and Threads of Faith singing. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Tony Darnel invites everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon this Sunday, June 26 at Mt. Bethel Christian Church will be entitled “The Six Kingdoms.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:25 a.m. On July 3, the church will host a Patriotic Concert on July 3, beginning at 6 p.m., with Don Brandon performing musical selections using 36 hand bells. Wednesday Night Bible Study is held at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to all events. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone. will host a Patriotic Concert on July 3, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the church Facebook page.
ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL FWB
A three-day Vacation Bible School will be held at St. Joseph Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, in Midway, on June 27-29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The theme will be “Big Fish Bay.” There will be classes for 2 year olds through teenagers. Everyone is welcome.