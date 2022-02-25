BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry will be open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
HARRIS MEMORIAL FWBC
A new Community Women’s Bible study, hosted by Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, will held Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The group will do a study from Precept Ministries, “Covenant.” The address is 4110 Sunnydale Road. Jan Rogers will lead the study. For more information or to order a workbook, contact Jan at 423-552-3622.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Singles 50+ will meets the fourth Saturday each month from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
UNION CHAPEL FWBC
The Rev. Roy Roach will preach again Sunday at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. and preaching at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.