BAILEYTON FIRST BAPTIST
First Baptist Church of Baileyton will hold its annual Community Block Party, on Saturday, June 18 starting at 7 p.m. There will be free food & drinks (hamburgers and hotdogs), music, bounce houses for kids and fireworks at dark. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
BROWNS CHAPEL CHURCH
Vacation Bible School will be held the week of June 20-24, from 7-9 p.m. nightly, at Browns Chapel Church, 1049 Browns Chapel Road in Parrotsville. The theme is “Kookaburra Coast — Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory.” There will be classes for all ages. Everyone is welcome. A commencement will be held June 25 at 6 p.m.
EAST GREENE FWB
Vacation Bible School will be held the week of June 20-24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. nightly, at East Greene Free Will Baptist Church on Kiser Boulevard. The theme is “Big Fish Bay.” All ages are welcome.
GETHSEMANE
Vacation Bible School will be held the week of June 20-24, from 6-8 p.m. nightly, at Gethsemane Church on South Waterfork Road in Greystone. The theme is “Rain Forest Explorers.” All ages are welcome. The Rev. Mark Laughlin is host pastor.
GREENE RIDGE FWB
Revival services are continuing this week through Friday evening at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church. Service time is 7 p.m. Nathan Wheeler is preaching. Everyone is welcome.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church is hosting a summer kids’ program “Meet Him at the Ark” each Friday at 11 a.m. during the months of June and July. All kids and families are invited to come learn about Jesus. There will be snacks, Bible stories and take-home crafts. All activities are free and will take place at the playground and pavilion area. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak St., in Greenevile. For more information contact Kelly Styons at 919-418-9293.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church will host a two-day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The theme is “HayDay!” This free event for the whole family will feature Bible stories, songs, games, and a hand-made service project to share. Lunch will be provide both days. The Funny Farm will visit with live animals on Sunday. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak St., in Greeneville. Contact Kelly Styons at 919-418-9293 for more information. Register online at https://vbspro.events/p/events/3c6c34.
HARRIS MEMORIAL
A Vacation Bible School day camp will be held the week of June 20-24, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Harris Memorial Church,4110 Sunnydale Road, in the Camp Creek community. The event is open to ages 5-11. Campers need to bring a bag lunch and a water bottle. For more details, go online to https://harrismemorialdaycamp.myanswers.com/zoomerang/ or call 423-225-9915.
HARTMAN’S CHAPEL
Vacation Bible School will be held June 19-22, from 6-8 p.m. each night, at Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road West. The theme is “Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through.” There will be classes for preschool to 8th grade.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
A special Father’s Day sermon, entitled “An Unusual Fatherhood,” will be presented this Sunday, June 19 at Mt. Bethel Christian Church by Minister Palma L. Bennett. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:25 a.m. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone. Wednesday Night Bible Study is held weekly at 6 p.m. On July 3, a Patriotic Concert is planned at the church, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the church Facebook page.
MT. CARMEL UMC
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at Sunnyside will have Bible School the week of June 20-24, beginning at 6 p.m. each evening. The theme is “Knights of North Castle.” There will be classes for all ages, including adults. The church is located on Carmel Hill in the Sunnyside Community.
NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC
Notre Dame Catholic Church will hold a Eucharistic Procession on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, also known as Corpus Christi, on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. Catholics believe in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist and with the utmost respect this procession will represent bringing Christ to the four corners of the earth, stopping at four altars along the route. Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has declared this day as the beginning of a three-year Eucharistic Revival within the Church. Notre Dame is located at 212 Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville. Please allow ample time for parking prior to this solemn procession.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will be having Bible school the week of June 20-24 from 6-8 p.m. nightly. A meal will be provided at 6 p.m. The theme is “Spark.” There will be classes for all ages, including adults. Pre-registration is required prior to the meal. Everyone is invited to attend. David Tweed is host pastor.
UNION TEMPLE FWB
Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church on the Kingsport Highway will host Bible School the week of June 20-24, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. nightly. Classes will be held for all ages, including adults. A meal will be served each night.