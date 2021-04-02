ASBURY UMC
Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., Greeneville, Easter Sunday schedule as follows: 7 a.m. sunrise service, outside (rear parking lot); 10 a.m. traditional service, sanctuary; and 11 a.m. contemporary service, outside.
CEDAR CREEK COG
Cedar Creek Church of God, 2800 Cedar Creek Road, Greeneville, Easter Sunday services as follows: sunrise service 7-7:30 a.m., breakfast 7:30-8 a.m., first worship service 9-10 a.m. (Covid safe, masks required), and second worship service 10:30-11:30 a.m. (No masks required) at the church.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St., is continuing the study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will continue examining John 12. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome for Bible study and prayer on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at 7 p.m. The church encourages abiding by CDC guidelines for Covid-19.
CORNERSTONE FELLOWSHIP
Cornerstone Fellowship 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch, will host sunrise service Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. Morning worship services will begin at 9 a.m. There will be no evening services. Everyone is invited to attend.
HARTMAN’S CHAPEL UMC
Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road West will have a sunrise service Easter morning at 7 a.m. A carry-out breakfast treat will be available. Everyone is welcome. Masks and social distancing are requested. The Rev. Melissa Malcolm is host pastor.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWBC
Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will have an Easter sunrise service Sunday at 7 a.m. and an Easter communion service and foot washing at 6 p.m.
LORD’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
Easter sunrise service will held Sunday at 7 p.m. at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road. Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone. Social distancing will be observed.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will have an Easter sunrise service Sunday at 7 a.m. Morning worship will be at 9:30 a.m. in church or in the parking lot of the church. Host pastor is David Tweed.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Easter sunrise service will be Sunday at 7 a.m. No breakfast or Sunday school. Easter worship service will be at 10:30 a.m.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road will host a sunrise service Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Pastor Jeff Gibson welcomes all.