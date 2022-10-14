Old Timers Day will be observed this Sunday, Oct. 16 at New Beginnings Church, 223 Opie Arnold Road, in Limestone. Service time is 10 a.m. A meal will follow the service.
DIXON CHAPEL COG
Recovery Soldiers Ministry will be at Dixon Chapel Church of God, in Limestone, this Sunday, Oct. 16 for the 10:30 a.m. service. A carry-in meal will follow the service. Everyone is welcome
GETHSEMANE CHURCH
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Oct. 16 at Gethsemane Church, 155 S. Waterfork Rd. Service time is 11 a.m. The Heavenly Reflections will sing. The Rev. Jason Crandell will bring the message. On Sunday evening, at 6 p.m., the church will begin revival services. The Rev. Bo Ragon and Doug Jennings will serve as the evangelists for the week. There will be special singing nightly. Weeknight services will begin at 7 p.m. Pastor Mark Laughlin invites everyone to attend.
GRACE AND MERCY FELLOWSHIP
Revival services are being held Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, at Grace and Mercy Fellowship Church, 2610 Warrensburg Rd. Service time is at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
The message series of “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering” is continuing to be presented at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone. This Sunday, Minister Palma L. Bennett will focus on “Bad Things Do Happen to Good People.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. Sunday school classes begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible Study, which meets at 6 p.m., is continuing the study of John 1-3.
PEOPLES TABERNACLE
Revival services will be held at Peoples Tabernacle Church, 2442 Asheville Hwy., on Oct. 17-21, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. The guest speaker will be Gary Graybeal. Pastor David Tweed invites everyone to attend.
UNITY CHAPEL
Pastor Appreciation Day will be observed this Sunday, Oct. 16 at Unity Chapel Church on Tabor Road. Service time is 9:30 a.m. The Saults Family will be singing. A covered dish lunch will be served. Stephen Saults is host pastor. Everyone is welcome.