BEWLEY’S CHAPEL UMC
Riverview Clothes Closet and Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, Mosheim.
Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will have a fellowship supper Friday at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of Beef Stroganoff, dessert and drink. The cost is free but donations will be accepted. The Rev. Steve Ryman is the host pastor.
LIGHTHOUSE AOG
Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ meets the fourth Saturday each month from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville.
McMILLIAN FWBC
The Threads of Faith will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m. at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon “Copying God”, is from Ephesians 5:1. Sunday at 10:25 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Christian Church. The service begins in prayerful meditation with Reece Buckingham leading the congregation in music and communion. Praising God since 1835, all are welcomed to share in our fellowship.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands Community will be observing Family and Friends day Sunday. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with No Name but His singing. There will be no evening services. Host pastor, the Rev.Buford Metcalf, and congregation invite everyone to attend.
PYBURN FWBC
The Foundations will be singing Sunday at 10 a.m. at Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.