ANTIOCH UMC
The Foundations will sing at Antioch Church this Sunday evening, March 5. Service time is at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Pastor David Gibbs welcomes all.
CALVARY BAPTIST
Cathy Gussey will sing this Sunday, March 5, at 10 a.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, 328 Biddle St. Everyone is welcome.
CARTER’S STATION MEETINGHOUSE
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers will sing at Carter’s Station Meetinghouse Church this Sunday, morning March 5, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 1150 Albany Road, in Greeneville. Everyone is welcome.
LICK CREEK VALLEY
Lick Creek Valley Church, 2515 Mount Carmel Road, in Mosheim will be having their monthly food and clothing giveaway on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. until noon.
LIGHTHOUSE FWB
Karen Lamb and God’s Grace Singers will sing at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church, in Tusculum, this Sunday evening, March 5, at 5 p.m. Pastor Ross Helton invites everyone.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Sherry Tilson, of Erwin, will singing this Sunday morning, March 5, at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Rd. Service time is 9:45 a.m. Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone, will have a communion service led by song leader Reece Buckingham this Sunday, March 5. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title will be “Committed to Love.” For Special Music, Mary Lynn Chandley and Kelly Massy will play a piano duet. Regular Sunday services with Sunday School begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The regular Wednesday night Bible Study meets at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Psalms 51 will be singing at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, in the White Sands community, this Sunday evening, March 5, at 6 p.m. The Rev. Buford Metcalf, host pastor, invites everyone to attend.
SALEM CPC
Revival services will begin Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m., at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1927 Lost Mountain Pike. The Rev. Jason Nunley will be officiating. Pastor Dallas Moore welcomes everyone.
TIMBER RIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church in the Glenwood community is continuing its Rev. Margaret Burkey Lenten Lecture Series each Wednesday, from noon to 1 p.m., at the church, located at 80 Timber Ridge Road. A free soup lunch will be served to attendees. The remaining speakers schedule is: Commissioned Ruling Elder Mary Jane Farmer, of Blountville Presbyterian Church, on March 8; the Rev. Kaye Florence, March 15; the Rev. Sharon Amstutz, March 22, and the Rev. Diana Moore, Stated Clerk of Holston Presbytery, on March 29. The speaker for the April 5 lecture will be announced at a later day. The event is free; however, attendees are asked to preregister by calling 423-393-7758 and leave a message with their name and the number of people attending with them.