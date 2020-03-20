ASBURY UMC
Asbury United Methodist Church will be hosting the following: Grateful: Community and Politics on March 22; Grateful: A Call to a Grateful Way on March 29.
CEDAR CREEK COG
As of now, All services are cancelled due to the coronavirus threat. We are trying to support the efforts to prevent spreading of the virus. Pastor Charles Heater is planning a Facebook live message for Sunday at 10 a.m.
GREENEVILLE FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Greeneville First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka Street will be cancelling services until Sunday, April 5. Services on that date will be at 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.. This decision was made in consideration of our church members and the local community.
LORDS TABERNACLE CHURCH
The Rev. Bob Simpson will be preaching Sunday morning, March 22, at 9:45 a.m. at Lords Tabernacle Church 1104 Arnold Road. Host Pastor Buster Shelton welcomes everyone to attend.
MT. HEBRON UMC
The breakfast sponsored by Mt. Hebron UMC for Saturday, March 21, has been cancelled.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will be observing Youth Sunday March 29 starting at 9:30 a.m. Josh Morgan will bring the message. Host pastor is David Tweed
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have an abbreviated worship service Sunday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m. There will be mo Sunday school, nursery, choir, greeters or offering. All other church activities are suspended until further notice.