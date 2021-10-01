CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Harrison of Central Christian Church, 118 W. Summer St., is continuing a study on the Gospel of John from a Hebrew perspective. This Sunday’s teaching will be on the vine and branches in John 15. Church starts at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join us for Bible study and prayer meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
CHIMNEY TOP FWBC
Donald and Tammy Harding from Wise, Virginia are scheduled to be at Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church, 1330 Chimney Top Loop, Fall Branch, Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone welcome!
GREENE RIDGE FWBC
Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist church will have Old Timers Day Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Lunch will be provided.
JEAROLDSTOWN TENT REVIVAL
The Jearoldstown Tent Revival, on Humboldt Road off of I-81 exit 44, will begin Monday, Sept. 27 until ?. Service will be at 7 p.m. nightly. Preachers will be Daniel Southerland and Matt Yokely. Special singers will be featured nightly.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CHURCH
Lick Creek Valley Church, Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, will conduct their monthly food and clothing distribution on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. The food will be distributed from the new ministry building. Someone will guide the recipients to the new building. Anyone in need is welcome.
McMILLIAN FWBC
McMillian Free Will Baptist Church will observe Old Timers Day Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The Strong Ties will be singing. Everyone is welcome to attend.
MT. CARMEL UMC
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, at Sunnyside, will have their Sunday morning worship service at Hardin Park in the Lions Club pavilion Sunday. Oct. 3, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Jake, Howard and Bart will be singing. A covered dish meal will be served following the service. The churches of the Cherokee Circuit are also invited to attend.
MT. CARMEL UMC
The annual homecoming at Mt. Carmel UMC, Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, will be Oct. 10 starting at 9:30 a.m The Brothers and One will be singing and Pastor David Gibbs will preach. A fellowship meal will follow in the fellowship hall. Host pastor, David Gibbs, invites everyone to attend.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY COVENANT BRETHREN CHURCH
Mountain Valley Covenant Brethren Church, 5110 Ottway Road, will celebrate Homecoming Sunday at 11 a.m. The Good Neighbor Quartet will be singing. There will not be a meal due to COVID concerns. Pastor Craig Ford invites all friends of the congregation to come and be a part of the celebration.