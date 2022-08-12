GOSHEN VALLEY COG
Homecoming will be held this Sunday, Aug. 14, at Goshen Valley First Church of God, 2010 Goshen Valley Rd. Service time is 10:30 a.m. Jeff Melton will be singing. A BBQ meal will be served following the service.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWB
Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church is continuing its “In the Heat of Summer Super Wednesday” series. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the guest speaker will be the Rev. Paul Moore. Service time is 7 p.m. Host Pastor Jeff Blake invites everyone to attend.
LIBERTY FWB
Liberty Free Will Baptist Church’s Celebrate Recovery group will welcome Jeff and Pamela Stultz on Thursday, Aug. 25. Jeff Stultz is the national director of the Broken Chains Celebrate Recovery’s Motorcycle Ministry. There will be a motorcycle ride-in with food and fellowship at 6 p.m., followed by a large group worship and testimony at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Liberty FWB, 91 Guy Brown Road, in Chuckey. The church is located just off Highway 107 in the South Central community of Washington County.
McMILLIAN FWB
Homecoming will be held at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday, Aug. 14. Service time is 10 a.m. Bo Ragan will be preaching. There will be special singing by The Foundations. Everyone is welcome. There will be no evening service.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Minister Palma L. Bennett, pastor of Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., Limestone, will continue the “Word Picture of the New Testament” sermon series this Sunday, Aug. 14 during the worship service. The sermon is titled “Faith ... the Sixth Sense.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. Mt. Bethel’s service times are Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School, Worship at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m. This Saturday, Aug. 12, the church will host its “Wheels Turning for Jesus” Car Show, featuring music, food and fellowship. The event is free and open to the public and all cars, trucks, cycles and tractors are invited with no entry fees. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information.
PEOPLES TABERNACLE
Homecoming will be held at Peoples Tabernacle Church this Sunday, Aug. 14. Service time is 9:30 a.m. The Saults Family will be singing. Guest speaker will be Steven Saults. A covered dish meal will be served in the fellowship hall after the service. Host Pastor David Tweed welcomes everyone.
UNION FWB
Union Free Will Baptist Church, 60 Ray Casteel Rd., will host a Back-To-School Bash with Vacation Bible School this Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The theme will be “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus.” The event is open to all ages. Lunch will be served. There will also be crafts and a waterslide. Pastor Jeff Gibson invites everyone. For more information, call 423-823-1576.