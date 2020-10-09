CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free meals 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway. Those who need a meal may drop by during this time. Social distancing will be practiced.
MIDWAY UMC
The Scott Family will be singing Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at Midway United Methodist Church. Host pastor, Jerry Holt, invites everyone to attend.
MT. PLEASANT UMC
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church has opened for in-person worship. Services begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue to be broadcast over Facebook Live, as well. Face coverings and social distancing are required per guidelines of Holston Conference. The Rev. Karen Black invites everyone.