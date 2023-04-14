The Foundations will sing at Bible’s Chapel Baptist Church this Sunday evening, April 16. Service time is 6 p.m. Pastor Donnie Bible welcomes everyone.
GREENE RIDGE FWB
Downpour will sing this Sunday, April 16, at Greene Ridge Free Will Baptist Church. Service time is 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 1182 Greene Ridge Loop, in Afton. Everyone is welcome.
McMILLIAN FWB
Eric Daniel will sing at McMillian Free Will Baptist Church this Sunday, April 16, during the 10 a.m. service. Everyone is welcome.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, will feature special music by Kelley Massey this Sunday, April 16 during the 10:30 a.m. service. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing and the communion meditation. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon title this week will be “Jesus . . . the Last Forty Days!”. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. Weekly Wednesday night Bible Study begins at 6 p.m. For more information, check the church Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN
St. James Lutheran Church will host a “Blessing of the Tractors” event this Saturday, April 15, from noon-4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Appalachian Auditorium, 3220 St. James Road. The auditorium is located across the road from the church. “Farm equipment will be blessed for safety and reliability and operators will be blessed for safety and prosperity,” organizers say. A free lunch will be served during the event.
SUNNYSIDE BAPTIST
The Waymakers will sing at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 100 W. Rollins St., this Sunday evening, April 16. Service time is 6 p.m. Pastor Tommy Melton invites everyone.
UNITED BAPTIST
Revival services will be held at United Baptist Church, 2639 Buckingham Road, on April 17-21, at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker will be Guy Roberts. Special singing will be held each evening. For more details, call 423-863-1830.