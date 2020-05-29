CEDAR CREEK COG
Cedar Creek Church of God morning worship service will be Sunday May 31 at 10 a,m. There will be no Sunday school classes or children’s church, as well as no nursery provided. Children’s activities will be provided in the pews. There will also be no Sunday evening or Wednesday services. Members are asked to us the front doors of the church only. The sanctuary and lobby will be sanitized. Bathrooms will be sanitized after each use. Members’ temperatures will be taken prior to entering the church with a no-touch thermometer. Those with temperatures of 99.9 degrees or higher are asked to remain home. Masks are required for attendees, and complimentary mask will be available for those that do not have or forget theirs. These actions are in accordance with the national and state Ministries of the Church of God, the state of Tennessee and the CDC.
DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL CHURCH
Jason Nunley from Abingdon, Virginia, will be preaching Saturday night, May 30, at Doughty’s Chapel Church, located on Lonesome Pine Trail, (Hwy 70N). Service will begin at 7 p.m.
FAIRVIEW CPC
Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Snapps Ferry Road is glad to announce the reopeningof worship at the church Sunday, May 31. Morning worship service will be at 10:40 a.m. Currently we will suspend Sunday school, nursery and Wednesday night bible study. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided and all attendees are encouraged to use them at your own discretion. Excited to see everyone Sunday! God bless. Pastor Ronnie Duncan can answer any questions in there are any. He can be reached at 423-552-0321.
KINGSLEY AVENUE FWBC
Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church will have a “Sit In Your Car” worship service Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking area until further notice. The Rev. Doyle Pruett invites everyone.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church is now open for services. Times are 9:30 a.m. morning, and 6 p.m. evening. Hosting pastor is the Rev. Bill Hatfield.
OAK GROVE FWBC
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church is hosting online services. The schedule is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Places to join in on Website: oakgrovegreeneville.com; Facebook page Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church; or YouTube: Oak Grove FWB Church Channel.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will resume church services Sunday, May 24, 10:30 a.m. Host pastor is David Tweed.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community will observe Youth Sunday May 31. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with No Name But His singing. Lunch will be served following the services. Host pastor, the Rev. Buford Metcalf, invites and the congregation invites everyone to attend.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1121 Shiloh Road will resume in person worship this Sunday, May 31. Social distancing will be in place and mask are recommended. There will be no Sunday school or coffee fellowship time. You are encouraged to wear red to celebrate Pentecost. Everyone is invited!
VICTORY CHURCH OF GOD
Victory Church of God worship services will be live streamed on Victory Church of God Facebook page and on YouTube.