CEDAR CREEK COG
Cedar Creek Church of God morning worship service will be Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday school classes or children’s church, as well as no nursery provided. Children’s activities will be provided in the pews. There will also be no Sunday evening or Wednesday services. Members are asked to us the front doors of the church only. The sanctuary and lobby will be sanitized. Bathrooms will be sanitized after each use. Members’ temperatures will be taken prior to entering the church with a no-touch thermometer. Those with temperatures of 99.9 degrees or higher are asked to remain home. Masks are required for attendees, and complimentary mask will be available for those that do not have or forget theirs. These actions are in accordance with the national and state Ministries of the Church of God, the state of Tennessee and the CDC.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church will be hosting their Grand Opening Sunday of our New Location, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy, Greeneville, Sunday at 10 a.m. Everyone Welcome. Come Worship with us, following service we will have food, fellowship and games for kids.
KINGSLEY AVENUE FWBC
Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church will have a “Sit In Your Car” worship service Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking area until further notice. The Rev. Doyle Pruett invites everyone.
LICK CREEK VALLEY CHURCH
Lick Creek Valley Church, Mt. Carmel Rd., Mosheim will conduct their monthly food distribution on Saturday, May 6th. from 9:00 until noon. Anyone in need is welcome. Please remain in your automobile and the food will be delivered to you.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church is now open for services. Times are 9:30 a.m. morning, and 6 p.m. evening. Hosting pastor is the Rev. Bill Hatfield.
OAK GROVE FWBC
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church is hosting online services. The schedule is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Places to join in on Website: oakgrovegreeneville.com; Facebook page Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church; or YouTube: Oak Grove FWB Church Channel.
OVERLOOK FWBC
Overlook Free Will Baptist Church will re-open Sunday, June 7 at 11 a.m. for worship services. There will be no Sunday school or children’s church until further notice. Sunday evening services will be at 5 p.m. and Wednesday services at 6:30 p.m. Hand sanitizers will be provided. Social distancing will be observed as well as masks. Those who are uncomfortable with restrictions can listen to the service in their car by tuning into FM 89.9.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will resume church services Sunday, May 24, 10:30 a.m. Host pastor is David Tweed.
UNION FWBC
Union Free Will Baptist Church on Kingsport Highway, will resume worship services Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m. CDC suggested guidelines will be observed. For those that would prefer, a drive-in church will also be availabe.
VICTORY COG
Victory Church of God worship services will be live streamed on Victory Church of God Facebook page and on YouTube.
WAYSIDE FWBC
Wayside Free Will Baptist Church will resume services Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m. Social distancing is recommended. Pastor Leonard Curshaw invites everyone.