GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church is hosting a summer kids’ program “Meet Him at the Ark” each Friday at 11 a.m. during the month of July. All kids and families are invited to come learn about Jesus. There will be snacks, Bible stories and take-home crafts. All activities are free and will take place at the playground and pavilion area. Greenwood UMC is located at 645 Sam Doak St., in Greeneville. For more information contact Kelly Styons at 919-418-9293.
GOSHEN VALLEY FIRST COG
Goshen Valley First church of God, 2010 Goshen Valley Road, will having special singers, The Way Maker’s, performing during the Sunday morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
HORSE CREEK MISSION
Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road, will host Vacation Bible School the week of July 11-15 beginning at 6:30 p.m. nightly. Food will be provided each night. There will be classes for all ages, infants through adults. The Rev. Wayne Rice is host pastor. Everyone is welcome.
McMILLIAN FWB
McMillian Free Will Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School July 10-13 from 6-8:30 p.m. nightly. The theme will be “Kookaburra Coast.” Everyone is welcome.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be having Vacation Bible school July 10-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be classes for infants through teens and a special class for adults. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. Host pastor, Jerry Holt, invites everyone to attend.
Midway United Methodist Church will host Feed the Community dine-in and drive thru July 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Meal will consist of hot dogs, slaw, baked beans and dessert.
Eric Daniels will be singing June 24 at 11 a.m. during the morning worship service at Midway United Methodist Church. Host pastor, Jerry Holt, invites everyone to attend.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church
This Sunday at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd, Limestone, Palma L. Bennett will speak to the “The Portraits of the Church” as described by Paul in Ephesians. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. The Mt. Bethel Duo including Todd Bennett will perform special music. Wednesday Night’s Bible Study begins a new series covering the three letters, 1, 2 and 3 John, written by Apostle John in his later years. Blessed since 1835, Mt. Bethel welcomes all to attend Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school, morning worship at 10:25 a.m. and Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. For more information, visit our Facebook page.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, will host Vacation Bible School July 11 thru Friday July 15 nightly 6-8 p.m. There will be classes for all ages. The Theme is “Gone Fishing”. The closing program will be Friday night, July 15, and the picnic will be July 16, from noon until 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
SHILOH CPC
Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, will host Vacation Bible School July 13, July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each day. The theme will be “Mountains of Fun!” There will be classes for toddlers through grade 5. Snacks will be provided.
UNION FWBC
Down Pour will be singing July 24 at 10 a.m. at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road. Pastor Jeff Gibson welcomes everyone to attend