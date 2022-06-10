BETHESDA CPC
Vacation Bible School will be held June 12-17 at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. All ages are welcome.
BULLS GAP BAPTIST
Revival services will begin this Sunday morning, June 12 during the 10:45 a.m. service at Bulls Gap Baptist, 121 S. Main St., Bulls Gap. Revival services will continue at 7 p.m. nightly through Wednesday, June 15. The guest speaker will be the Rev. C.C. Mills Jr.
EAST GREENE FWB
Vacation Bible School will be held June 20-24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly at East Greene Free Will Baptist Church, 1641 Kiser Blvd. There will be classes for all ages.
FIRST BAPTIST OF BAILEYTON
Vacation Bible School will be held June 12-16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening, at First Baptist Church of Baileyton. There will be classes for Pre-K through high school and an adult Bible study.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWB
Vacation Bible School will be held June 12-16, from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. each evening, at Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. The theme will be “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy.” There will be classes for all ages, including adults. The Rev. Jeff Blake, host pastor, invites everyone.
MORNING STAR BAPTIST
Vacation Bible School will be held June 12-16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening at Morning Star Baptist Church, 297 Laws Road, Limestone. The theme will be “God’s Greatest Stories.” There will be classes for all ages. Pastor Tony Darnell invites everyone.
NEW BEGINNING
Vacation Bible School will be held June 13-17, from 7-9 p.m. each evening, at New Beginning Church on Opie Arnold Road, Limestone. Everyone is welcome.
NEW HAVEN
Revival services will begin Sunday, June 12, at 6 p.m., at New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey-Doak Road. Weeknight services will begin at 6:30 p.m. The evangelist will be the Rev. Jackie Miller. The Rev. Keith Williams, host pastor, and congregation invite everyone.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
This Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett at Mt. Bethel Christian Church will be “Metamorphosis!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and communion. The Mt. Bethel Trio will do a special musical performance. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study is continuing the series focusing difficult Biblical scriptures. Bible study begins at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the church Facebook page.
PINE GROVE FWB
A one-day Bible School will be held Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church on the Horton Highway. The theme will be “Praying Like Jesus.” There will be classes for all ages.