Minister Palma L. Bennett, pastor of Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Rd., in Limestone, is continuing the message series “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering.” This Sunday’s sermon will explore “Why Did This Happen To Me?” Reece Buckingham will lead the Communion Meditation. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. On Oct. 12, at 6 p.m., the Wednesday Bible Study will continue its exploration of the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. For more details, visit the Mt. Bethel Christian Church page on Facebook.
UNION TEMPLE FWB
Union Temple Free Will Baptist Church, 9680 Kingsport Hwy., will be celebrating Homecoming this Sunday, Oct. 9. Service time is 9:45 a.m. Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will be singing. Dr. Ben Carper, host of the Bright Spot Hour, will bring the message. A covered dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. Dr. Carper will also be the featured speaker for a planned revival at the church Oct. 10-12, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Special singing will be presented each evening. Bro. Oscar McAmis, host pastor, invites everyone to attend both events.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL FWB
Jackson’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will have a yard sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Broom Factory Road and West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim. Proceeds will benefit the building fund for the planned fellowship hall.
MOSHEIM CENTRAL UMC
Mosheim Central United Methodist Church will have a consignment sale Saturday at the fellowship hall, beginning at 8 a.m.
PINEY GROVE FWB
Pastor Appreciation Day will be observed this Sunday, Oct. 9 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands Community. Service time is 10 a.m. The Rev. Bob Smallwood will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Buford Metcalf, host pastor, and congregation invite everyone to attend. There will be no evening service.