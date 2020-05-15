CEDAR CREEK COG
As of now, all services are canceled due to the coronavirus threat. We are trying to support the efforts to prevent spreading of the virus. Pastor Charles Heater is planning a Facebook live message for Sunday at 10 a.m.
CEDAR HILL CPC
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free meals Monday, May 18, from 11 a.m. until noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. If you need a meal you may drop by during this time.
KINGSLEY AVENUE FWBC
Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church will have a “Sit In Your Car” worship service Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking area until further notice. The Rev. Doyle Pruett invites everyone.
LORD’S TABERNACLE CHURCH
Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road, will reopen Sunday morning May 17 with social distances CDC guidelines for Covid 19. Evangelist Donald and Tammy Harding from Wise, Virginia will be singing and preaching. Service begins at 9:45 a.m. Host Pastor Buster Shelton.
MORNINGSTAR INDEPENDANT BAPTIST CHURCH
Morningstar Independent Baptist Church will have a drive-in worship service every Sunday in April at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church is now open for services. Times are 9:30 a.m. morning, and 6 p.m. evening.
The Scott Family Singers will be singing Sunday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Fellowship Church will be having the Scott Family Singers . Hosting pastor is the Rev. Bill Hatfield.
OAK GROVE FWBC
Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church is hosting online services. The schedule is Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Places to join in on Website: oakgrovegreeneville.com; Facebook page Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church; or YouTube: Oak Grove FWB Church Channel.
PEOPLE’S TABERNACLE
People’s Tabernacle will be closed until further notice. Host pastor is David Tweed.
VICTORY CHURCH OF GOD
Victory Church of God worship services will be live streamed on Victory Church of God Facebook and on YouTube.