LIGHTHOUSE AOG
The Greene County Singles 50+ will be meeting Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
MIDWAY UMC
Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting a live Nativity scene in their church park Dec. 4-5 from 6-8 p.m. Jerry Holt, church pastor, welcomes everyone.
PINEY GROVE FWBC
Rev. Bob Smallwood and Laurie will be at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the White Sands community Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Buford Metcalf and congregation invites everyone to attend. There will be no evening services.
TIMBER RIDGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church, 80 timber Ridge Road, invites the public to attend their Christmas Decorating Gathering and free hot dog supper Wednesday at the church. Participation in decorating the Chrismon Tree and hanging ourdoor greens. The supper starts at 6 p.m. with seating around the firepit or indoors. Christmas cookies and a take-home craft kit will be provided. For more information, please visit their webside www.trpctn.org or call/text 423-329-0466.
UNION FWBC
Brittontown Church youth will be at Union Free Will Baptist Church on Ray Casteel Road Dec 5 at 10 a.m.
VICTORY COG
Please attend a very special memorial celebration for Anthony “Tony” Bible Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Victory Church of God. There will be wonderful singers Tommy Collins, Cletus Miller and more. All family and friends are invited to attend. The Rev. Jim Fillers is in charge of the service.