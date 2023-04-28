Revival services are continuing through Sunday, April 30, at Faith Temple Church, 276 North Rufe Taylor Road. Services begin at 7 p.m. each evening. Different preachers are featured at each service. Pastor Richard Gunn invites everyone.
LORD’S TABERNACLE
Revival services will be held at Lord’s Tabernacle Church, 1104 Arnold Road, beginning Monday, May 1 and continuing through Sunday, May 7. Week night services will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night service begins at 6 p.m. Evangelists will be Brian Burchfield and Gregg Graybeal. Special singing will be held nightly. Pastor Buster Shelton invites everyone.
MT. CARMEL CHURCH
A gospel sing will be held this Sunday afternoon, April 30, beginning at 4 p.m., at Mt. Carmel Church near Mosheim.
NEW HAVEN CHURCH
The Joyful Sounds, of Knoxville, will sing at New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, in Afton, this Sunday evening, April 30. Service time is 6 p.m. The Rev. Keith Williams, host pastor, and congregation welcomes everyone.
OAKLAND CPC
The Saults Family will be singing at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday morning, April 30, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 694 Oakland Road, in Telford. For information call 257-6451. Everyone is welcome.
PINE GROVE CHURCH
Strong Ties will sing at Pine Grove Church on Bright Hope Road this Sunday morning, April 30, during the 11 a.m. service. Everyone is welcome.
REFUGE CHURCH
Revival services led by Mark Laughlin and Bo Ragon are continuing through Sunday, April 30, at Refuge Church, 430 Union Chapel Road, in Afton. Sunday services begin at 6 p.m. with weeknight services at 7 p.m. Walter Moore Jr. is host pastor.
SALEM LUTHERAN
The Foothills Quartet will sing at Salem Lutheran Church, 3001 Salem Road, in Parrotsville, this Sunday afternoon, April 30, beginning at 4 p.m. Admission is free. Everyone is invited.
WEST GREENE FWB
The Saults Family will sing at West Greene Free Will Baptist Church, 4880 Shackleford Road, in Mosheim, this Sunday evening, April 30. Service time is 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
UPPER PAINT CREEK CHURCH
God’s Grace will sing this Sunday morning, April 30, during the 10 a.m. service, at Upper Paint Creek Church, 1101 Viking Mountain Road.