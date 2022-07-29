Dwayne Riddle, of Chuckey, will be preaching at Doughty's Chapel Church located on Lonesome Pine Trail (Hwy 70N) this Saturday night, July 30. Service time is 7 p.m. On Sunday, July 31, Homecoming will be held at Doughty's Chapel Church with Grant Munafo, of Jacksboro, to bring the message. Service time is 9:45 a.m. Lunch will follow. There will be no afternoon nor evening service. Everyone is invited.
MT. BETHEL CHRISTIAN
This Sunday at Mt. Bethel Christian Church, Minister Palma L. Bennett's will be continuing the series, "Word Pictures of the New Testament." The sermon focus will be “Grace:What Is It? It’s Not a Blue-Eyed Blonde!” The public is invited to join the congregation in worship through song, prayer and communion. On Wednesday night, Bible Study will continue the study of “The Challenge of Divorce." Mt. Bethel welcomes all for services. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study begins at 6 p.m. Visit the church Facebook page for details on its upcoming car show, “Wheels Turning for Jesus," on Aug. 13. The church is located at 361 Clear Springs Road, in Limestone.
SHILOH CPC
Vacation Bible School will be held at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be classes for toddlers to 5th graders. Snacks will be provided.