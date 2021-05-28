DOUGHTY’S CHAPEL CHURCH
Perry Booker will be preaching at Doughty’s Chapel Church, located on Lonesome Pine Trail (Hwy 70N), Saturday night May 29. Service begins at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
The Principles will be singing Sunday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Horse Creek Mission Church, 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. Everyone is welcome.
MOSHEIM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH
Mosheim Fellowship Church will be hosting a Memorial Day program Sunday, May 30, at 6 p.m. Host Pastor, the Rev. Bill Hatfield, invites everyone.
PINE GROVE UMC
Pine Grove United Methodist Church will be hosting a Memorial Worship service, Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary to remember loved ones lost over the past two years. Masks are required during the Memorial Service.
Mt. Bethel FWBC
All services at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road in Greeneville, are now meeting in person. Sunday school at 9:30, then worship service, Sunday night service at 6 p.m., and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Masks are currently being worn. We will continue to live stream on the church’s Facebook page.
Youth Sunday will be Sunday, May 30, at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church located at 403 Mt. Bethel Road. Wayne Morelock will be bringing the message. The youth invite everyone to attend.
TENT REVIVAL
Evangelist Rodney Redick will be preaching the gospel, leading the lost to the cross, and believing for miracles starting May 24-28 at 7 p.m. nightly at 520 Pates Lane, Greeneville. It’s ok to bring a chair and sit outside. For more information call 423-470-4974.
Greeneville Tent Crusade
Greeneville Tent Crusade is planned for May 24 through June 4 at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville. Services are scheduled to begin each evening at 7 p.m. Evangelist D.R. Harrison will speak. Music will include The Nelons, The Inspirations, Ricky Atkinson, The Allens, The Elkins Family, The Tabb Family, The Horn Family, Frank Thacker, Of The Day and Aaron Butler. Additional information regarding the Greeneville Return Tent Crusade is available online at www.vohministries.org.