Grammy and Dove Award-winning gospel vocalist Guy Penrod will be in concert at Greeneville First Church of God on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Show time is 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 1505 W. Main St., in Greeneville.
Tickets are $15 general admission, $20 gold circle and $30 VIP. They can be purchased online at itickets.com or by calling 423-638-4818.
The Texas native rose to international fame as lead singer of the renowned Gaither Vocal Band, which he fronted from 1994 to 2008.
An artist’s bio on his website further details that Penrod released his debut solo album, entitled “Breathe Deep,” in 2009. His sophomore solo album, “Hymns” debuted at No. 1 on the Nielsen SoundScan Southern Gospel retail chart and went on to become the top-selling Southern gospel album of 2012, the website adds.
In addition to his work with the Gaither Vocal Band, Penrod’s discography today includes eight solo albums, including his most recent release “Blessed Assurance.”
His unmistakable rich tones and country-influenced style has graced stages and attracted audiences from the Nashville’s Grand Ol’ Opry to Australia’s Sydney Opera House to New York’s Carnegie Hall, the site adds.
An inductee into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, Penrod has additionally served multiple years as host of the DayStar Television’s “Gospel Music Showcase.”