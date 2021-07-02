”The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn and provide for those who grieve in Zion — to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendor.” Isaiah 63:1-3
Have you ever seen someone you love go through challenging times? It’s hard, isn’t it? Sometimes the why’s aren’t even as important as the what’s. Your heart breaks alongside theirs and you wish you could just go in and fix everything for them. But, you can’t. That is God’s job.
This passage from Isaiah speaks to the future restoration of the nation of Israel. Israel is going to go through a time of weeping and mourning; a time of great loss, but God is sending these words of comfort to His chosen nation and beloved people so that they will remember that He has great plans for them.
I know what it feels like to be broken and restored. I’m sure many of you do as well. I have made many mistakes and poor choices in my past; done things I’m not proud of. And, the truth is, that we are really nothing to be proud of anyway outside of the covering of Jesus Christ. In fact, the Apostle Paul went so far as to say, “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me.’”
No matter what we’ve done, no matter what our choices, God can make beauty out of ashes. He is in the restoration business.
Is there anything we can do when we see someone we love having a difficult time? Our first recourse is always prayer and by that I mean praying to the Lord and not those kinds of gossip prayers we’re all familiar with. Don’t share their struggles with others. And, by all means, don’t judge them. James and Jesus in the book of Matthew make it very clear that we cannot and should not judge others because God is the only judge. But what we can do is found in the book of Jude.
Jude is a very interesting little one-chapter book. Jude, of course, is one of the half-brothers of Jesus who took some time to grasp that his brother was the Son of God. I guess that would be hard. I remember what it was like growing up with the three younger brothers I had and no one on this earth could have convinced me that they were sinless!
Jude warns us about ungodly people who “crept into your love feasts unnoticed.” That in itself is a disconcerting thought. He goes into much detail about these ungodly folks. But at the very end of the book, he turns back to his brethren and says this, “Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking forward to the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ to eternal life. And have mercy on some, who are doubting; save others, snatching them out of the fire; and on some have mercy with fear, hating even the garment polluted by the flesh.” (Jude 21-23)
We will all struggle. Life is hard sometimes. But when someone is struggling, God calls us to have mercy; save some from the fire. This is so much easier when we recognize our own imperfections. Fixing others is the work of the Holy Spirit. Loving others and showing them compassion is our work and it is always possible if we ‘keep ourselves in the love of God’; looking forward to that eternal hope.