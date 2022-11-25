In 2 Peter 1:5 Christians are told to add to their faith. Obviously faith alone is not enough. In James 2:24 we read, “..By works a man is justified, and not by faith only.”
In James chapter two we also read, “What does it profit if someone says he has faith, but does not have works? Can faith save him? Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, “You have faith, and I have works.” Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works. But do you want to know, O foolish man, that faith without works is dead? Do you see that faith was working together with his works, and by works faith was made perfect? For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”
Reading on in 2 Peter 1:5-7 we learn, “Add to your faith virtue, to virtue knowledge, to knowledge self-control, to self-control perseverance, to perseverance godliness, to godliness brotherly kindness, and to brotherly kindness love.” Let’s consider each of these additions individually.
We should add virtue to our faith. Virtue has been described as moral courage. We should be willing to stand up for things that are morally right. In Philippians 4: 8 we read, “Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
We should add knowledge to our faith, and not just any type of knowledge. Peter wrote that we can escape the pollutions of this world through the knowledge of Jesus Christ (2 nd Peter 2:20). Renewing our minds with the right type of knowledge will make us better people. In Romans 12:2 Paul teaches, “Be not conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” The word “transformed” in this verse is translated from a Greek word “metamorphoo” from which we get our word “metamorphosis”.
We should add self control to our faith. It would be hard to imagine someone with no self control being able to obediently serve God. Paul teaches, “Everyone who competes for the prize is temperate in all things” (1 Corinthians 9:25). Paul may have been thinking about athletes who must maintain a tremendous amount of self discipline during their training.
We should add perseverance to our faith. Perseverance has been described as staying power or determination. Although we may be challenged daily to do what is right, we need to keep on keeping on.
We should add godliness to our faith. This means to have the desire to be like God – to love what He loves and hate what He hates. We have the choice either to be like God or be like Satan. There is no having both. In Matthew 6:24 Jesus taught, “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other.”
We should add brotherly kindness to our faith. The world today needs brotherly kindness more than ever. Paul wrote, “Let love be without hypocrisy (the real thing). Hate what is evil. Cling to what is good. Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another” (Rom 12: 9-10).
And finally, we should add love to our faith. 1 Corinthians 13:13 reads, “And now abide faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love. Love is everlasting, even when faith and hope are no longer needed. When Christ returns faith will become sight and hope will be realized, but love will remain forever. When Jesus was asked which was the greatest commandment, He answered the question with two commandments which are both centered on love. He said, “You shall love the Lord thy God with all your heart and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it. You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets” (Matthew 22).
So, add to your faith virtue, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, brotherly kindness, and love.