To begin to answer this question, let’s note that there are things which should offend us, and there are things that offend God. Hopefully, they are the same things.
The apostle Paul lists some of them in Galatians chapter five as: “adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like.” Godly people should not only be offended by these things, but also should speak out against them.
One source has said that Americans are becoming an “I am offended” culture. Before being so easily offended, we need to remember that we live in a free society, and that the Bill of Rights grants to us freedom of speech and freedom of the press. With these valued freedoms, we should realize that we will not agree with, nor approve of many things that are expressed. This is the price we pay for our right to be free.
Let’s not take everything so personally and be so easily offended. I’m not talking about letting people walk on you, but decide not to react to everything that rubs you the wrong way. Proverbs 19:11 teaches, “The discretion of a man makes him slow to anger, and his glory is to overlook a transgression.” So let us live lives of discretion and not be part of the “I am offended” culture. If our own government officials in Washington are any indication, our country is becoming more and more divided and hateful. It seems that politicians are looking for reasons to be offended, and waiting for the opportunity to destroy those who disagree with them.
We should respect the feelings of others, and treat them the way we would like to be treated. Jesus taught that we are to love our fellow man as we love ourselves, and He even said in Matthew 7:12 “Whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them.”
Even with our best efforts, we sometimes and too often offend someone unintentionally. Who’s perfect? James 3:2 teaches, “If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man.” We’ve all been there and done that! We should try to avoid being unnecessarily offensive to others.
You probably have heard the saying, “Friends don’t discuss religion or politics.” During years of teaching and preaching the Bible, there have been occasions when my words have offended a listener. In my ministry it was quite impossible to avoid talking about religion.
Let me point out that being offended does not guarantee that a person is correct in their thinking. The Bible gives many examples of people who were first offended by the truth, then made the necessary corrections. Paul had much experience with this and even wrote to the church in Galatia, “Have I therefore become your enemy because I tell you the truth?” (Galatians 4:16.) Many times in the New Testament we read that some people were offended by things that were said and done innocently by Jesus. Some were even offended when Jesus healed the sick on a sabbath day.
Certainly we understand that we should not willfully offend other people, but what about offending God? Leviticus chapter ten tells about Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, who were priests and responsible for correctly worshipping God. The scriptures say, “Each took his censer and put fire in it, put incense on it, and offered profane fire before the Lord, which He had not commanded them. So fire went out from the Lord and devoured them, and they died before the Lord. And Moses said to Aaron, “This is what the Lord spoke, saying: By those who come near Me, I must be regarded as holy; and before all the people I must be glorified.” These two priests offered something which was profane to God, and He was greatly offended.
Their profane gesture is also described in the scripture as something “He (God) had not commanded”. This is a good lesson for us today. We should not include anything in our worship services that God has not commanded to be there. We need God’s authorization for the things we do in worship, and this has always been the case, since the beginning. Two other brothers – Cain and Able set about to worship God, and could either worship as God had commanded or offer something else. The text tells us that “the Lord respected Abel and his offering, but He did not respect Cain and his offering” (Genesis 4:4-5). Let’s all be careful not to offend.