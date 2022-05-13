Before we can answer this question, we must realize there are different types of judging. In the Bible some types are forbidden, while other types are authorized and even encouraged. Let’s consider both in this study.
God has given governments the right to judge. Courts have the right to make judgments that are in accordance with the will of God. Courts have the right to set penalties for crimes. There is a need for civil authority and the Bible authorizes such. In Romans chapter 13 we read, “Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves.”
God has given individuals the right to judge in certain matters. God has given us the ability to observe and learn from the behavior of others. In Matthew 7:17 Jesus said, “Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Therefore by their fruits you will know them.” Here Jesus is comparing people to trees and their behavior to fruit.
God has given the church the right to judge in certain matters. Church leaders are to be appointed by church members, therefore those under consideration must be evaluated. Regarding the appointment of deacons in Acts 6:3 we read, “Brethren, seek out from among you seven men of good reputation,.” In 1st Timothy 3:1-13 qualifications are given for church leaders. It is the responsibility of the members to see that those appointed have met these standards. Also, the church has been given the right to judge when a member is in error. In 2nd Thessalonians 3: 6 the church is told, “Withdraw from every brother who walks disorderly..”
We have the responsibility to judge between truth and error. God has given us the mental faculties to do this, and His word to provide absolute truth. In Acts 17:11 the Christians in Berea are described as being noble because they searched the scriptures daily to confirm the things they were being taught. This is good advice for us today. We would benefit by judging everything we hear preached or taught, in comparison to the Holy Scriptures.
We have the responsibility to judge whether one is teaching something other than the truth of God. In Matthew 7:15 Jesus taught, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits.” In the opening remarks of Paul’s letter to the Galatian church, he writes that those who preach a different gospel are to be accursed.
So, what was Jesus referring to in Matthew 7:1 when He said, “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.” Remember that one important rule in understanding the Bible is to consider the context of what you are reading. God forbids harsh, destructive judging, but sometimes we can make a judgment call that helps the other person. Jesus taught that a measure of kindness extended to another person, will be extended to us in return. When we have to say hard and difficult things to a friend, we should do it with compassion, and not in arrogance or hypocrisy. In Matthew 7:3 Jesus said, “How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck from your eye’ and look, a plank is in your own eye? Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”