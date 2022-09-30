Exodus 33:20 teaches that in this life, no man can see God and live. So, are we able to see God today?
Of course, we can see Him through the inspired text of the Bible. Revealed there are insights into His character, His values and His expectations of us. Bible study of how God interacted with different individuals allows us to “see” Him. But let’s consider another way we can see God today. In Romans 1: 20 we read, “For since the creation of the world, His invisible attributes are clearly seen,.” An attribute is a quality regarded as a characteristic of someone or something.” Consider the attributes of God. What things characterize our Father in Heaven? We might first think of His power, knowledge or love. There would be many others also.
Romans 1:20 states that God’s attributes are “invisible” ..but at the same time, they are “clearly seen”. How is this possible? Think of the power of the wind. Although the wind is invisible, its effects are clearly seen. Think of a loving mother. Although her love is invisible, its actions are clearly seen. So are God’s invisible attributes clearly seen, even today.
Romans 1:20 also states that God’s attributes are seen “since the creation of the world”. One great way to “see” God is to observe His work in the creation of the universe. We can look with the naked eye, the microscope or the telescope. Whichever method we use, we consistently find God’s fingerprint in His creation. In Psalm 19:1 David wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament shows His handiwork.” How could anyone look up on a starry night and deny that God is the Creator.
Consider the entire text in Romans chapter 1, beginning with verse 20. It reads, “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse,.” We understand that there is a Creator, when we carefully and honestly observe the marvels of creation. We see evidence that God truly appreciates beauty, design, symmetry and order. We see these same things as being beautiful also, because we are made like Him (Genesis 1:26). In the latter part of verse 20, it mentions those who are “without excuse”. This is because the evidence of the Creator is right before our eyes. How could we not believe! Psalm 14:1 teaches,
“The fool has said in his heart, “There is no God.” In Romans 1:21 we read, “Although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were they thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Professing to be wise, they became fools,.” Some know of God, but never know God. Some know of God, but never humble themselves to bow down and worship Him. Some know of God, but prefer to live an ungodly life of sin.
There are many today who consider themselves to be scholars in various fields. Unfortunately, too many of these are unwilling to even consider the existence of the Creator. Our schools and especially our universities employ teachers who direct the thinking of our young people away from creation and toward an accident they call the “big bang”.”
If an accident is our creator, then we are all accidents, and nothing really matters! The apostle Paul speaks to the so-called scholars of this age. In First Corinthians 1: 20 he writes, “Where is the wise? Where is the scribe? Where is the disputer of this age? Has not God made foolish the wisdom of this world?” In verse 25 Paul adds, “The foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men.” And in verse 27 he concludes, “But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty.”