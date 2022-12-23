Because Jesus was rejected by the Jews and crucified, did He fail in what He had planned to do on earth?
Let’s make sure we know what His plan was. His plan was to be the sacrificial Lamb of God, and the plan had been foreordained (preplanned) before the Earth was made, according to 1st Peter 1:18-20. Acts 2:23 teaches us that Jesus was “delivered by the determined purpose and foreknowledge of God” to be crucified. His plan was to take the punishment for the sins of mankind, so that we might be saved, according to Isaiah 53:5-6. Isaiah, the Messianic prophet said this about Jesus, “He was oppressed and He was afflicted, yet He opened not His mouth. He was led as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so He opened not His mouth” (Isaiah 53:7). About 750 years after Isaiah, the disciple of Jesus named Luke would write what we call the book of Acts. In Acts 8:32 the prophecy of Isaiah is applied to Christ.
When the plan was completed, and the price for sin was paid, and Jesus could say with authority, “It is finished”. In John 17: 4 Jesus said, “I have glorified You (the Father) on the Earth. I have finished the work which You have given Me to do.” In John 4:34 Jesus said, “My food is to do the will of Him who sent Me, and to finish His work.” Philippians 2:8 teaches that Jesus “being found in fashion as a man, ..humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” Jesus was brought into the world in physical, flesh and blood form that he might die on the cross for us. Hebrews 2:9 tells us that Jesus “was made a little lower than the angels (flesh and blood) for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honor; that He by the grace of God should taste death for every man.”
Did Jesus know what the plan was? Yes. In John 12:27 Jesus speaks of His plan and purpose by saying, “Now My soul is troubled, and what shall I say? ‘Father, save Me from this hour?’ But for this purpose I came to this hour.” In Luke 9:22 Jesus says, “The Son of Man must suffer many things, and be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised the third day.” We should love Jesus for willingly going to the cross to fulfill His plan and purpose. Jesus said in John 10:17-18 “Therefore My Father loves Me, because I lay down My life that I may take it again. No one takes it from Me, but I lay it down of Myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This command I have received from My Father.”
The cross is not a sign of Christ’s failure, but rather a sign of His victory over sin and death. His victory is also ours. 1st Peter 2:24 teaches that Jesus “bore our sins in His own body on the tree (the cross) that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness.” Paul boldly preached the cross of Christ as a symbol of the Christian’s victory. In Galatians 6:14 Paul wrote, “God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Many wear crosses today as signs of their faith. Surely we would not wear them if the cross were a symbol of Christ’s failure. In his letter to the Corinthians, Paul addressed those who did not see the cross for what it truly is. In 1st Corinthians 1:18 Paul writes, “The message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” Did Jesus fail in His mission on earth? Absolutely not!