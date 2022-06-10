• God is described as omniscient or all-knowing, so does He use books as we do?
Certainly not books as we think of them. We use books to learn, but God already has infinite knowledge. We use books to keep records, but God has a perfect memory. However, the Bible does refer to books which are in His possession. In Revelation chapter 20, John wrote, “I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.” By this scripture, we know that several books will be used on judgment day. Daniel saw a similar vision. He wrote, “The judgment was set and the books were opened.”
• So what are these books that God uses?
Let’s look at three that will be used on judgment day. First, “The Book of Deeds”. This is man’s book in the hand of God. This book is written by the lives of men and women, as all our deeds are recorded. “One day God will give to every man according to his deeds” (Romans 2:6). From the king to the beggar; from the first man to the last; all will write their own book of deeds. In 2nd Chronicles chapter 35 we read, “The acts of Josiah, and his goodness,. And his deeds, first and last — behold, they are written in the book...” From this book we will be judged. If we have lived in an ungodly fashion, we have the opportunity to change what is written for the better. Acts 3:19 teaches us to repent and be converted, that our sins may be blotted out. When God blots out the record of our sins, He forgives and amazingly forgets. In Jeremiah 31: 34 God said, “I will forgive their iniquity and their sin I will remember no more.” No one forgives like God forgives!
Second, let’s consider “The Book of Inspiration”. This is God’s book in the hands of men. The Bible is God-breathed (inspired) and its text was written down by inspired men. The Bible exists on Earth and in Heaven. On earth, it is the bread of eternal life, and the rule by which we will be measured in the day of judgment. Jesus said, “He who rejects Me, and does not receive My words, has that which judges him — the word that I have spoken will judge him in the last day” (John chapter 12).
Third, there is “The Book of Names” also called “The Book of Life”. This is God’s book in the hand of God. Philippians 4:3 says the faithful have their names in this book. Jesus said the same thing in Luke chapter 10. Who can write names in this book? Only Jesus, the Lamb of God can do so. Revelation 3:5 says this book belongs to the Lamb of God. This book is also called the “Lamb’s Book of Life” in Revelation 21:27. Only those written in this book will live eternally with God in Heaven. Once in this book, we must live faithful in order to remain there. In Psalm 69, the scriptures refer to those who became unfaithful. There we read, “Let them be blotted out of the Book of the Living, and not be written there with the righteous.” A warning to the unfaithful in Revelation 22:19 states, “God shall take away his part, out of the Book of Life,.”
So, make “The Book of Inspiration” (the Bible) your daily companion and guide into righteousness. Then, live right in the sight of God, so that in “The Book of Deeds” there might be recorded the good things that you have done. And finally, know that your faithfulness has assured that your name is written in “The Book of Life”.