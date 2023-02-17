Man is a sensory being and his Creator is also sensory. Deuteronomy 4:28 speaks of the foolishness of worshiping manmade idols, by saying, “There you will serve gods, the work of man’s hands, wood and stone, which neither see nor hear nor eat nor smell.”
God sees us during our daily lives and hears every word we say. Proverbs 15:3 states, “The eyes of the Lord are in every place, keeping watch on the evil and the good.” God’s senses of sight and hearing are mentioned often in the Bible. “The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and His ears are open to their prayer” (1st Peter 3:12). A lesser known ability of God is His sense of smell. Like man, He finds some smells to be pleasant and others to be repulsive.
The Bible does indeed speak about God using a sense of smell. Following the flood, when Noah came out of the ark, he offered to God a burnt sacrifice on an altar. In Genesis chapter 8 we read that God smelled a pleasing aroma from Noah’s altar. In Exodus 30:34-36 the Lord said to Moses, “Take sweet spices, stacte and onycha and galbanum, and pure frankincense with these sweet spices; there shall be equal amounts of each. You shall make of these an incense, a compound according to the art of the perfumer, salted, pure, and holy. And you shall beat some of it very fine, and put some of it before the Testimony in the tabernacle of meeting where I will meet with you.”
Today, we no longer serve God under the Law of Moses, so altars and incense have become obsolete. “Now He (Christ) has obtained a more excellent ministry, inasmuch as He is also Mediator of a better covenant, which was established on better promises” (Hebrews 8:6). Ephesians 5:2 teaches that Jesus is a fragrant offering to God today on our behalf. 2nd Corinthians 2:15 states, “We (Christians) are the aroma of Christ to God..”
Our prayers can rise up to God as a sweet aroma. The psalmist said, “Let my prayer be counted as incense before Thee” (Psalm 141:2). Some prayers smell sweet, while others stink according to this proverb – “The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the Lord: but the prayer of the upright is his delight” (Proverbs 15:8). The word “abomination” means something that is disgusting, contaminated by sin. Solomon wrote, “Dead flies putrefy the perfumer’s ointment, and cause it to give off a foul odor” (Ecclesiastes 10:1).
We should not view prayer as something we do in case of emergency. Imagine how God feels when a person lives a wicked life, only praying when falling into trouble. Proverbs 15:29 teaches, “The Lord is far from the wicked, but He hears the prayer of the righteous.” To pray correctly we must be living correctly. Sin creates a barrier between man and God. Isaiah said, “Your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid His face from you, that He will not hear” (Isaiah 59:2). Peter wrote, “For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and His ears are open to their prayers, but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil” (1st Peter 3:12).
According to Proverbs 15:8, the godly person has a tremendous opportunity to delight God with his prayer. Acceptable prayers rise up to the Father like sweet incense. It is similar to a phone call from a child who lives so far away. What a delight to hear from them — to hear their voice — and to hear them say, “I love you”.