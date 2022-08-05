James 4: 8 states the promise, “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.”
How close can a person get to God in this life? The Bible says that Enoch and Noah walked with God. What an amazing relationship they must have had with the Creator! How is a person able to gain this closeness with God? Certainly, we must live righteously or according to the word of God. God will not tolerate disobedience. Isaiah 59: 1-2 teaches, “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; nor His ear heavy, that it cannot hear. But your iniquities have separated you from your God; and your sins have hidden His face from you, so that He will not hear.”
Those who draw near to God have considered how they think, and what they think about. It is their goal to think righteously and single-mindedly on being a child of God. James 1: 8 teaches that some are “double-minded” and “unstable.” They will never have that closeness with the Lord. The single-minded man speaks to us in the 27th Psalm. He says, “One thing I have desired of the Lord. That will I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple.” (Psalm 27:4) What is the predominant goal of your life? Jesus taught a great parable on this subject. In Matthew 13 He says, “The kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls. Who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought it.”
Let’s look again at James 4: 8 which reads, “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded.” The wise man Solomon was able to bring life into focus with a single statement. In Ecclesiastes 12: 13 he says, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all.” If we focus on our relationship with God, we will not be neglecting the other important things in our life. Being godly will help us to be better spouses, parents, children, employees and citizens. Being focused on our relationship with God will make us better at everything we do in this life, and assures us of eternal life to come.
We all need to let God’s word become a greater part of us, and this is only accomplished by a faithful study of the Bible. When God’s word becomes part of our thinking process, we begin to grow spiritually. Proverbs 23: 7 states, “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.” So, we become what we think about. Years ago, I heard a preacher say that some people suffered from stinkin’ thinkin’. The Bible guides us into better thoughts. In Philippians 4: 8 we read, “Whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — think on these things.”
And finally, to gain a closeness to God — pray to Him. First Thessalonians 5: 17 teaches us, “Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks. For this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” To pray without ceasing means we should never let anything stop us from praying, and we should pray on a regular basis. Is your window of prayer open? Proverbs 15:8 states, “The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the Lord, but the prayer of the upright is His delight. The Lord is far from the wicked, but he hears the prayer of the righteous.” The apostle Peter wrote, “The eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and His ears are open unto their prayers, but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil.” (First Peter 3: 12)
God desires that we would draw nearer to Him. He is our loving, spiritual Father, and we are His children. In Second Corinthians 6: 18 God says, “I will be a Father to you and you will be My sons and daughters,.” We should do our best to be children who are loving and faithful. First John 3: 1 teaches, “Behold, what manner of love the Father has bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God!”